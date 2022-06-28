Defense National Security — Former aide offers explosive Jan. 6 testimony

Category: Defense Hits: 1
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a surprise hearing on Tuesday.
We’ll break down everything she said. Plus, we’ll discuss Turkey dropping its objections to Finland and Sweden joining NATO.
Hutchinson was a special assistant to former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows and had already provided the committee with insight on what had happened across the White House on Jan. 6.
Trump lunged at security detail: According to Hutchinson, Trump lunged at his own security detail when he was told he could not go to the Capitol to be with his supporters on Jan. 6.
Robert Engel, the special agent in charge for Secret Service that day, told Trump when he got into the presidential limo that going to the Capitol would not be possible.
“The president had a very strong, a very angry response to that,” Hutchinson testified. “Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, ‘I’m the f—— president, take me up to the Capitol now.’”
THE 25TH AMENDMENT
Hutchinson also said that Trump gave a recorded address on Jan. 7, 2021, in which he acknowledged he would leave office and condemned violence at the Capitol under pressure from a group of White House advisers.
Hutchinson said Trump initially resisted giving a speech the day after the attack on the Capitol.
Ultimately, a group of White House aides convinced Trump it was necessary to say something both to condemn the violence and to quell talk of invoking the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office before the end of his term, she added.
Meadows, Giuliani asked for pardons: Hutchinson ended her testimony by revealing that Meadows and Rudy Giuliani, former President Trump’s legal adviser, asked the president for pardons in the wake of the attack.
Hutchinson was asked whether the two had requested pardons over the attack following a series of bombshells about Trump’s actions that day.
“Mr. Meadows did seek that pardon, yes ma’am,” Hutchinson said in response to the question from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) after also confirming Giuliani’s own request for a pardon.
Former President Trump on Tuesday dismissed Hutchinson’s testimony, saying he “hardly” knows who she is.
“I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and ‘leaker’), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
“Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!” Trump added.
Trump routinely claims not to be familiar with individuals who are critical of him, particularly when they were part of his administration. He deployed a similar tactic during his impeachment proceedings.
Officials said Tuesday that Turkey has dropped its objections to the bids of Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), representing a major breakthrough at a summit in Madrid.
Finnish President Sauli Niinistö announced in a statement that Turkey had agreed to support the bids of the two Nordic countries after all three countries signed a trilateral memorandum in which they committed “to extend their full support against threats to each other’s security.”
Backstory: The announcement came on the first day of the NATO summit in Spain and after Ankara had protested the bids of both countries to join the alliance for weeks over stated concerns they weren’t doing enough to combat terrorism, and particularly threats from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Finland and Sweden formally asked to join the alliance last month, decisions they made in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The United States had advocated forcefully for both countries to join the alliance. President Biden is expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sometime on Wednesday on the sidelines of the summit.
BIDEN UNVEILS MEASURES TO BOLSTER NATO SECURITY AGAINST RUSSIA
President Biden on Tuesday said the Pentagon will send additional Navy destroyers to Spain as part of U.S. efforts bolster NATO defenses in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine.
In talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Biden promised to increase the number of Navy destroyers stationed at Rota Naval Station in Spain from four to six.
The Pentagon on Tuesday sought to alleviate fears over the impact on service members or dependents from last week’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
“The Supreme Court’s decision does not prohibit the Department from continuing to perform covered abortions, consistent with federal law. There will be no interruption to this care,” it said.
What else Cisneros said: The memo notes the court’s decision “will have significant implications for our Service members, dependents, other beneficiaries of DoD health care services, and civilian employees, as well as the readiness of the Force.”
Some interesting numbers: The military’s health facilities have only performed 91 abortions since 2016, according to a Pentagon report obtained by USA Today.
The report, which was sent to Congress, doesn’t detail who exactly sought these services, but it does shed light on how often the military’s clinics are performing abortions.
There are 1.3 million active-duty servicemembers and more than 764,000 guard and reserve personnel, according to data released by the Pentagon in March.
According to USA Today, the military’s clinics performed:
