Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 23:15 Hits: 3

The deal with Sikorsky comes just months before the military is expected to choose a company to build a replacement.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/business/2022/06/us-army-just-placed-what-might-be-its-last-order-black-hawk-helicopters/368672/