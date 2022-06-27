Defense National Security — US amps up weapons to Ukraine, Russia ups attacks

Category: Defense Hits: 3
The Biden administration is preparing to send an advanced air defense system to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight back against the Russian invasion, an announcement that was followed by a devastating Kremlin strike on a Ukrainian mall.
We’ll share the details on the Washington’s latest weapons pledge and Russia’s response, plus NATO’s move to increase its quick-reaction force and what to watch for at this week’s NATO meeting.
The Biden administration is preparing to send an advanced air defense system to Ukraine as part of another tranche of military assistance to help Kyiv fight back against the Russian invasion.
More details: CNN reported that the Biden administration is preparing to send Ukraine a Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, a medium- to long-range air defense system that has a range of more than 100 miles.
A plea: President Biden and other G-7 leaders met virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, the second day of the summit in Germany.
Still unclear: It’s unclear precisely when the U.S. will finalize the next military assistance for Ukraine.
While the West moves to ship more weapons to Ukraine, NATO seeks to bolster its defenses against any potential conflict spillover by significantly increasing its quick-reaction force “to well over 300,000” soldiers, the head of the alliance said Monday.
What that includes: Stoltenberg said the boost in military units will also include more pre-positioned equipment, stockpiles of military supplies, more forward-deployed capabilities, upgraded defense plans and strengthened command and control.
“These troops will exercise together with home defense forces, and they will become familiar with local terrain, facilities, and our new pre-positioned stocks,” Stoltenberg said. “So that they can respond smoothly and swiftly to any emergency. Together, this constitutes the biggest overhaul of our collective deterrence and defense since the Cold War.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged on Monday that Russia had hit a crowded shopping mall in the Kremenchuk region, calling it “one of the most daring terrorist acts in European history,” with resulting casualties likely significant.
Sharing video from the strike on his Telegram account, Zelensky said: “The mall is on fire, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine.”
Western leaders react: The G7 leaders quickly condemned the attack as “abominable” in a joint statement on Monday.
An increase in strikes: Earlier on Monday, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters that Russia has increased its strikes into Ukraine in the past week, though they could not pinpoint the reason.
“It could be related to the G7. It certainly could be related to the Ukrainian movement of [High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems] into theater,” they said, referencing the system the West was providing Kyiv in its fight. “Or it could be a larger portion of their long-term battle strategy here. I’m just not sure.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s weekend pledge to transfer nuclear-capable missile systems to Belarus is being viewed by U.S. officials as “cavalier” and “irresponsible” language, a senior U.S. defense official said Monday.
“Certainly, anytime anybody uses the word nuclear you have concerns. Quite honestly it seems pretty irresponsible of a national leader to talk about the employment of nuclear weapons and to do so in a generally cavalier fashion,” the defense official told reporters in an on-background briefing.
Over the weekend: Putin on Saturday told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that the Kremlin will transfer Russian-made Iskander-M missile systems to Belarus “in the next few months.”
The mobile, short-range ballistic missile systems with a range of up to 310 miles “can use both ballistic and cruise missiles, both in conventional and nuclear versions,” the Russian leader told Lukashenko at a meeting in St. Petersburg, according to a readout from Moscow.
Always watching: The U.S. defense official said Washington takes such threatening language seriously and has “from the very beginning” of Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24.
BIDEN AT NATO SUMMIT: FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
President Biden will convene with allies this week at a NATO summit in Madrid, which is expected to focus on the security alliance projecting its unity and coordination amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The meeting, which follows the Group of Seven summit in Germany, is expected to cover a hosts of issues beyond the Russian war, including the bids by Finland and Sweden to join the organization.
