Published on Friday, 24 June 2022

Lithuania imposed a ground transit ban of EU sanctioned Russian goods through its territory that will block half of all goods coming into the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad Oblast.

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/2022/06/21/why-is-lithuania-risking-russias-wrath-over-kaliningrad/