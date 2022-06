Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022 23:18 Hits: 1

Groups like the G7 and EU have played a critical role in punishing Moscow for its invasion and cushioning the war’s global effects, experts said.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2022/06/g7-ban-import-russian-gold-bombs-hit-kyiv-kindergarten/368624/