Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 19:08 Hits: 1

China’s buildup means F-35s or F-22s should do more than exercise from the Pacific island, Aquilino said.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2022/06/its-time-base-fifth-gen-fighter-jets-guam-indopacom-chief-says/368598/