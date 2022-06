Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 18:43 Hits: 1

Carey Smith took over as chief executive of Parsons in April 2021. Since then, the contractor has kept up a busy pace of acquisitions, most recently picking up Xator, which specializes in...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/industry/2022/06/23/parsons-chief-executive-talks-acquisitions-ukraine-and-the-defense-budget/