Defense National Security - Biden to send $450 million in aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration on Thursday said it would send $450 million in new security assistance to Ukraine.
We’ll break down the new assistance. Plus, we’ll look at all the defense and veterans’ bills under consideration on Capitol Hill.
The Biden administration unveiled a $450 million security assistance package to Ukraine on Thursday.
Thursday’s package is the 13th time that President Biden has authorized a weapons package for Kyiv under presidential drawdown authority since August 2021.
The U.S. has now given $6.1 billion in security assistance since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24 and $6.8 billion since the beginning of the administration.
What’s in the package: In a separate statement, acting Pentagon Press Secretary Todd Breasseale said the following items were in the new package:
Bolstering Ukraine’s defenses: The Ukrainians have been pleading for more heavy weaponry in order to fight the Russians as they have focused their attacks on Ukraine’s east.
“The United States will continue to bolster Ukraine’s defenses and support its sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” John Kirby, the National Security Council's coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters.
“The bravery and determination of the Ukrainian armed forces, let alone their fellow citizens, continues to inspire the world and we are committed to standing with them as they fight for their freedom,” he said.
Biden’s trip to Europe: The announcement of the assistance came days before President Biden is set to depart for an overseas trip to participate in a Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Germany and a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Spain. Both meetings are expected to focus heavily on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The House Armed Services Committee in the early morning hours of Thursday voted to advance its $840 billion version of the annual defense policy bill, adding in more for extra ships, aircraft, Ukraine aid and to offset inflation.
Following a 16-hour markup session that stretched past 2 a.m., the committee approved its version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023 by a vote of 57-1.
The hallmark amendment: Among the biggest amendments added was one proposed by Reps. Jared Golden (D-Maine) and Elaine Luria (D-Va.) to increase the defense budget by $37 billion.
Though Smith opposed the amendment, it passed the committee by a vote of 42-17.
The Senate Armed Services Committee, meanwhile, has proposed a $45 billion increase, a difference that will be ironed out in conference later this year.
Also in the bill: The House bill also offers a 4.6 percent pay raise for troops in 2023 — the largest in two decades if enacted. The pay bump, which mirrors the Pentagon’s requested pay raise, would go into effect Jan. 1.
The legislation also includes funding for ships, vehicles and missile launchers the Pentagon didn’t initially ask for in its version of the bill, including $3.6 billion for another destroyer, a frigate and two medical ships, among other vessels.
And to offset the rising inflation in the past several months, the bill includes $3.5 billion for extra costs associated with military construction, $2.5 billion for fuel and $1.4 billion for an additional inflation.
The House on Thursday passed legislation aimed at increasing the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) capacity to address veterans’ suicide and expand access to mental health resources for veterans.
The lower chamber passed the Supporting the Resilience of Our Nations’ Great Veterans Act of 2022, or the STRONG Veteran Act, by voice vote. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
The harsh reality: According to data released by the VA in September,
6,261 veterans died by suicide in 2019, 399 fewer than in 2018. However, the veteran suicide rate was still higher than the rate among adults who are not veterans.
In late May, the VA unveiled Mission Daybreak, a $20 million challenge which solicits researchers, advocates, and health innovators to develop innovative methods for preventing suicide among veterans.
