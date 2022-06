Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 17:54 Hits: 0

The move will double the number of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems sent to Ukraine amid that nation's battle with Russian forces for control of the eastern Donbas region.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/06/23/u-s-to-send-rocket-launchers-ukraine-00041768