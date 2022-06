Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 04:15 Hits: 5

House lawmakers on Wednesday offered new and conflicting plans for defense spending next year, setting up intense congressional debate in coming months over what the right level of military funding...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2022/06/22/no-consensus-yet-on-military-spending-for-next-year-except-for-more-of-it/