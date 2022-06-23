Defense National Security — House panel advances defense spending bill

Category: Defense Hits: 7
The House Appropriations Committee held a markup of its defense spending plan, approving a $761 billion bill for fiscal year 2023.
At the same time, the House Armed Services Committee is holding negotiations on the annual military authorization bill.
We’ll share what’s in both bills, plus Ukraine’s latest pleas for more weapons from the West and delays in the Jan. 6 hearings.
The House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday approved its $761 billion defense appropriations bill for fiscal year 2023, sending the bill to the full chamber for a vote.
What it includes: Among its provisions, the legislation supports a 4.6 percent pay raise for military personnel and requires contractors to pay a $15 an hour minimum wage.
The House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday voted to approve approximately $37 billion more in military spending than President Biden proposed.
Where the extra will go: The increase, which was opposed by committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.), was proposed in an amendment sponsored by Democratic Reps. Jared Golden (Maine) and Elaine Luria (Va.).
Meanwhile: The extra dollars bring the House committee’s version closer to the $857 billion bill the Senate Armed Services Committee passed last week. Both armed services committees have blasted past the Biden administration’s original $813 billion defense topline.
Ukraine is pleading for heavier weapons, more ammunition and fighter jets as Russia has focused its efforts in the country’s eastern Donbas region, a fight taking place amid a brewing debate over whether Ukraine should cede some of the land in an effort for peace.
A wide gap: Such needed aid may be far from making it to Ukraine. NBC reported last week that President Biden in April asked Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to tone down their rhetoric supporting Ukraine in its war.
A long war predicted: Biden on Tuesday acknowledged that drawn-out timeline, telling reporters he believes “at some point, this is going to be a bit of a waiting game. … What the Russians can sustain and what Europe is going to be prepared to sustain.”
He said he would discuss the issue with allies next week when he travels to Madrid for the NATO summit.
In the spotlight: Publicly, the U.S. has maintained a strong commitment to Ukraine, with top U.S. leaders defending Washington’s efforts to equip Ukraine so far, brushing off criticisms that Western nations have not done enough.
Out of sight: But comments have emerged from former U.S. officials suggesting that Ukraine end the slog of their defensive by ceding some territory to Russia in the name of peace.
Those include former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger who said earlier this year that “negotiations on peace need to begin” between Moscow and Kyiv and that “ideally, the dividing line should return the status quo ante.”
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is pressing pause on its hearings for next week and picking them up again in July.
Upcoming: Thursday’s hearing will continue as planned.
“There’s been a deluge of new evidence since we got started. And we just need to catch our breath, go through the new evidence, and then incorporate it into the hearings we have planned,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told reporters.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) similarly mentioned a “mountain of new information.”
No date yet: “I don’t think we’ve established a date yet, but we have a mountain of new information that’s come in that we have to go through,” Lofgren told The Hill.
The committee has recently received more information from the National Archives, and Raskin said it has also received information from other various sources — a comment that comes after the committee flashed its web address in the hopes of enticing new witnesses.
