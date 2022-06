Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 21:20 Hits: 2

The proposed bonus of 2.4% was floated by Rep. Jared Golden as part of a proposed amendment to the $802 billion annual defense policy bill.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/06/21/troops-making-less-45000-would-get-inflation-bonus-under-house-proposal.html