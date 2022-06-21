Defense National Security — Biden shakes up land mine policy

Category: Defense Hits: 6
The Biden administration on Tuesday announced that it would limit the U.S. military’s use of land mines.
We’ll break down the policy, plus talk about Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unannounced visit to Ukraine.
The Biden administration on Tuesday moved to limit the U.S. military’s use of land mines, reversing a Trump-era policy that loosened restrictions on anti-personnel land mines.
Under the new policy, the Biden administration said the U.S. will not develop, produce, acquire, export or transfer anti-personnel land mines and will not use them, with the exception of along South Korea’s border with North Korea.
Additionally, the White House said Biden would order the Pentagon to work to find “alternatives” to such land mines that would allow the U.S. to join the Ottawa Convention, which the U.S. cannot join because of its current policies.
Why this change? The White House cited the disproportionate impact of land mines on civilians and children in announcing the new policy, which came after an extensive review.
“The world has once again witnessed the devastating impact that anti-personnel landmines can have in the context of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war in Ukraine, where Russian forces’ use of these and other munitions have caused extensive harm to civilians and civilian objects,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
“President Biden is committed to continuing the United States’ role as the world’s leader in mitigating the harmful consequences of anti-personnel landmines worldwide,” she said.
Backstory: The Trump administration relaxed a ban on the use of land mines in early 2020, saying that the Obama-era prohibition put U.S. troops at a disadvantage. The Trump-era policy allowed U.S. military commanders to order the deployment of land mines in “exceptional circumstances” around the globe. That policy had been under review by the Biden administration since at least last spring.
Biden as a Democratic presidential candidate vowed to roll back the Trump-era policy, calling it reckless and saying it put civilians at unnecessary risk.
Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Tuesday to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart to discuss the prosecution of war crimes in the Russian invasion.
While there he announced the creation of a “War Crimes Accountability Team” to centralize the department’s work in holding accountable those who have committed war crimes.
Why Garland went: Garland met with Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova to reaffirm the United States’s commitment to identify, apprehend and prosecute those who have taken part in war crimes during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a tweet from Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley.
Behind the war crimes effort: The former director of the Justice Department’s Office of Special Investigations, which was responsible for identifying and deporting Nazi war criminals, will lead a team to investigate war crimes that have occurred in Ukraine.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced in a release Tuesday that Eli Rosenbaum, who has served in the department for 36 years, will lead the War Crimes Accountability Team, which will focus on war crimes and atrocities committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Working alongside our domestic and international partners, the Justice Department will be relentless in our efforts to hold accountable every person complicit in the commission of war crimes, torture, and other grave violations during the unprovoked conflict in Ukraine,” Garland said in the release.
SECOND AMERICAN KILLED IN UKRAINE
The Department of State on Tuesday confirmed a second American citizen has died while fighting in Ukraine.
A State Department official, speaking on background, said U.S. citizen Stephen Zabielski died in Ukraine. The official did not offer any further details.
About Zabielski: Zabielski, 52, of Hernando, Fla., died while fighting in the village of Dorozhniank, according to his obituary in local news outlet The Recorder.
He is formerly of Cranesville, N.Y., and “enjoyed life,” including riding his Harley motorcycle as well as hunting and fishing.
“Steve will be missed by all who knew and loved him,” the obituary reads.
He is survived by his wife, five stepchildren, seven siblings and his extended family.
Other Americans who died: Zabielski is the second American citizen to die in Ukraine during combat after Willy Joseph Cancel, a 22-year-old former U.S. Marine. Cancel’s family reported in April that a military contracting company sent him to Ukraine.
