Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 21:35 Hits: 1

An unfiltered memoir by the agency’s former No. 2 rips NASA’s administrator and a “male-dominated” culture for wasting billions on a government-owned moon rocket.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/06/21/get-your-boy-elon-in-line-nasa-tell-all-recounts-turmoil-over-private-space-race-00041085