Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 22:33 Hits: 0

A video showing the military weapons Ukraine is relying on to defend itself against a Russian invasion attracted crowds at the Eurosatory conference.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/digital-show-dailies/eurosatory/2022/06/17/ukraine-war-videos-draw-a-crowd-at-eurosatory-weapons-show/