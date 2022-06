Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 16:44 Hits: 1

"I’ve been doing this for 30 years," the general said, "and any time the coach puts you back in for a couple more plays on the playing field, I'll tell you, that gives you a lot of energy."

Read more https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/it-networks/2022/06/21/five-questions-for-armys-robert-collins-as-he-moves-to-pentagon-acquisitions-office/