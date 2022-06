Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 17:30 Hits: 1

The announcement reverses a more permissive stance by then-President Donald Trump, and it concludes a review that has lasted for more than a year. Bonnie Jenkins, the State Department’s...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/06/21/most-land-mine-use-by-us-military-banned-except-for-korea/