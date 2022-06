Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 13:25 Hits: 1

As Russia’s initially botched and broad offensive turns its focus to the eastern Donbas region, the war has entered a new and seemingly more enduring phase.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/2022/06/20/men-morale-munitions-russias-ukraine-war-faces-long-slog/