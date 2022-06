Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 16:55 Hits: 3

A key U.S. lawmaker says he will oppose reauthorization of federal small business innovation grants favored by the Pentagon, raising doubts about how Congress will avert their expiration Sept. 30.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2022/06/20/paul-to-oppose-small-business-program-pentagon-uses-to-spur-innovation/