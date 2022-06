Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 21:08 Hits: 6

A provision in the House’s annual defense authorization bill, released on Monday, would require the Defense Department to establish a critical munitions reserve while identifying a pilot program to...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/congress/2022/06/20/house-seeks-to-establish-critical-munitions-reserve-in-defense-authorization/