Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 22:05 Hits: 6

The U.S. Army as it recommits to Arctic operations is experimenting to find the capabilities it will need and taking pages from European countries accustomed to operating in the harsh cold.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/digital-show-dailies/eurosatory/2022/06/20/us-army-looks-to-address-capability-gaps-as-it-rebuilds-arctic-operations/