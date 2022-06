Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 21:27 Hits: 2

The U.S. Marine presence is focused on the so-called first island chain in the western Pacific.

Read more https://www.marinecorpstimes.com/flashpoints/2022/06/17/marine-pacific-commander-vows-to-bolster-japanese-defenses-against-china-russia/