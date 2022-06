Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 17 June 2022 18:58 Hits: 7

Poland is accelerating efforts to acquire South Korean defense equipment, looking to take advantage of the Asian nation’s mass production capacity and lenient policy toward technology transfers.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/land/2022/06/17/industry-deal-moves-poland-closer-to-acquiring-south-korean-artillery-system/