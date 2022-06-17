Defense National Security — Biden addresses US veterans missing in Ukraine

Category: Defense Hits: 9
President Biden said Friday that he has been briefed on several U.S. veterans that have reportedly gone missing in Ukraine.
We’ll look at what we know so far. Plus, a bipartisan bill seeks to overhaul U.S. policy toward Taiwan.
President Biden said Friday he has been briefed on the Americans reportedly missing in Ukraine and strongly discouraged others from traveling to the country to help fight the Russian invasion.
Who’s missing? Families of two U.S. veterans, Alex Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, have told media outlets in recent days that they had gone missing in Ukraine after traveling there to fight the Russians. The families have expressed concerns that the two Americans may have been captured by Russian forces.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters Thursday that the Biden administration is aware of a third American possibly missing in Ukraine. CNN subsequently identified that American as Grady Kurpasi, a veteran of the U.S. Marines, citing his wife.
Is Russia holding them? Price said Thursday that the U.S. government had not confirmed the reports of the missing Americans but said officials were closely monitoring the situation.
Don’t go to Ukraine: The White House and State Department have sought to dissuade Americans from traveling to Ukraine to aid the Ukrainians in their fight since Russia invaded the country at the end of February.
Thousands of foreign fighters are believed to have joined the war effort in Ukraine, but it’s unclear how many Americans have traveled to the country.
Senate lawmakers on Friday introduced bipartisan legislation to overhaul U.S. policy toward Taiwan, defining key American commitments to the democratic island’s defense against a Chinese military invasion.
A stark warning: The proposed legislation comes in the wake of reported statements last week from Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe that China will “not hesitate to start a war” and “smash to smithereens Taiwan.”
Defining America’s commitments: The Menendez and Graham legislation seeks to more clearly define America’s commitments to the island that have long been outlined by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.
THE BIGGER PICTURE
The Graham-Menendez legislation follows President Biden’s remarks that the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s defense militarily if China sought to take control of the island by force, most recently during a visit to Japan last month.
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have expressed frustration with ambiguous U.S. policy, calling for Washington to more forcefully show its support for Taiwan and in light of increased threats and military posturing from Beijing.
House Republicans are calling for President Biden to outline a stronger response to Russia’s threat of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
In a letter to Biden sent Friday, the lawmakers say “every tool of national power should be leveraged to achieve deterrence of Russian nuclear aggression.”
Rhetoric from Moscow: Russia has repeatedly floated the possibility of using nuclear weapons during its invasion of Ukraine, which has gone on for over three months.
What Biden has said: Biden and his officials have criticized Moscow’s rhetoric over nuclear weapons, but have also been mum on what the U.S. would do if Russia were to use nuclear weapons.
