Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 17:45 Hits: 0

U.S.-led coalition forces captured a senior leader of the extremist Islamic State group in a military operation on Thursday, the coalition said.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2022/06/16/senior-is-leader-captured-in-us-led-military-raid-in-syria/