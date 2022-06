Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 21:53 Hits: 3

The warning ramps up the urgency of the potential widespread contamination the Pentagon is grappling with at 700 active bases.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/06/15/forever-chemicals-linked-hundreds-of-military-bases-are-unsafe-any-level-epa-warns.html