Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 21:41 Hits: 3

House Democrats are moving to ensure service members can take leave to get an abortion ahead of the Supreme Court's expected ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/06/14/troop-leave-abortion-services-would-be-protected-house-defense-spending-bill.html