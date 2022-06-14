Ukrainian journalists come under shelling near Russian border

Articles

A group of journalists came under heavy shelling on Monday in Lysychansk, near Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia.

Suspilne News, a Ukrainian public broadcaster reported the shelling on Telegram, saying that the company’s employees Khrystyna Havryliuk and Taras Ibragimov were among those in the area who came under attack.

All of the journalists were evacuated by the Ukrainian armed forces once the shelling began, preventing any casualties. The outlet said the Lysychansk is “shelled almost every day.”

About 15,000 civilians have remained in the city since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, months ago, down from a pre-war population of more than 99,000, according to the United Nations.

A slew of journalists from Ukraine, the U.S. and elsewhere have been killed or injured by Russian forces since the beginning of the Kremlin’s war.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that two of its employees had been injured when their vehicle came under fire. The person hired to drive the vehicle was killed in the accident.

The Ukrainian Institute of Mass Information recorded 148 crimes perpetrated by Russia against the media over the first month of the war.

Early in the war, two Fox News journalists were struck while in a vehicle, leading to the death of cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and the severe injury of correspondent Benjamin Hall, who lost part of one leg and sight in one eye.

