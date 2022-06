Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 22:47 Hits: 4

Every year the Air Force tries to retire the aircraft to save money. This time it might actually succeed.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/06/14/battle-over-a-10-lawmakers-seek-to-break-perennial-deadlock-on-retiring-aging-warplanes-00039642