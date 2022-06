Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 15:51 Hits: 0

The proposal at the Eurosatory defense exhibition in Paris adds a new angle to the discussion in Europe about a next-generation tank for the continent.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/06/13/rheinmetall-pitches-panther-battle-tank-as-heir-to-the-leopard/