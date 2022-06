Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 17:06 Hits: 0

The French president has made an impassioned plea for Europe to focus inward to defend itself amid an evermore unstable geopolitical environment.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/digital-show-dailies/eurosatory/2022/06/13/macron-petitions-europe-to-support-its-own-defense-industry-amid-new-war-economy/