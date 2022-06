Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 19:52 Hits: 2

Surging pump prices in recent months pushed the national average for a gallon of regular gas to more than $5.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/06/13/troops-get-more-cash-back-gas-during-pcs-moves-due-surging-pump-prices.html