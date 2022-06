Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 23:17 Hits: 6

Russia’s war in Ukraine is teaching the Pentagon it can’t get logistics and sustainment wrong in the Pacific theater, its No. 2 civilian said Monday.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/06/13/russia-ukraine-war-is-teaching-the-pentagon-a-lesson-about-the-pacific/