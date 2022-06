Articles

Category: Defense Published on Saturday, 11 June 2022 19:29 Hits: 7

Australia's defense minister also reiterated the country's focus on and commitment toward the South Pacific islands, saying the government will embark on a new era of engagement in the region.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/asia-pacific/2022/06/11/australia-calls-for-greater-transparency-amid-chinas-military-buildup/