Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 22:07 Hits: 10

The command chief master sergeant of the 57th Wing warns airmen that four cats have been found "cut in half" since February.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/06/10/military-leader-warns-of-pre-serial-killer-tendencies-after-4-mutilated-cats-found-nellis-air-force.html