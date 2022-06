Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 22:16 Hits: 7

An Alabama senator says the Army hasn't done enough to improve the conditions of the horses in the service's Old Guard Caisson Platoon.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/06/10/arlingtons-caisson-horses-still-lack-space-and-sanitary-conditions-alabama-senator-says.html