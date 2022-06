Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 19:01 Hits: 2

Though mainly covering salary increases, some of the extra money is earmarked for infrastructure such as the continued development of Jinnah Naval Base in Ormara, the Navy’s main operational base,...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/asia-pacific/2022/06/10/pakistan-boosts-defense-budget-by-nearly-6/