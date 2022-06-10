The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

All four crew survive Navy helicopter crash in California

Category: Defense Hits: 2

All four crew survive Navy helicopter crash in California

All four air crew aboard a Navy helicopter survived a crash Thursday evening near El Centro, Calif., according to the service. 

The MH-60S Seahawk crashed around 6 p.m. “while conducting a routine training flight from Naval Air Facility El Centro,” according to a Navy statement.  

“All four of the air crew on board survived the crash and have been safely recovered,” the statement added. 

One person aboard suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.  

The helicopter was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3, based at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. 

The crash happened roughly 40 miles away from a Marine Corps aircraft crash a day earlier that killed all five Marines aboard.

In that instance, a training mission turned into tragedy when a MV-22B Osprey crashed near Glamis, Calif. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3519187-all-four-crew-survive-navy-helicopter-crash-in-california/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version