Defense National Security — The road ahead for Jan. 6 panel 

Category: Defense Hits: 6The Hill, Greg Nash
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol held its first public hearing in months last night and left viewers with a roadmap of what’s to come.
We’ll recap the hearing and look at what to expect. Plus, we’ll talk about Defense Secretary Lloyd’s Austin warning to his Chinese counterpart over Taiwan.
This is Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. For The Hill, I’m This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . A friend forward this newsletter to you? Subscribe here.
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol outlined its next moves during its Thursday night hearing.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice chair, spent her opening remarks detailing how the panel will break down how former President Trump engaged in a “sophisticated seven-part plan” to remain in power.
But first, about last night:
But the panel also used the words of those closest to the former president to make the case that he was at the center of a coordinated effort to overturn the election.
This included video of former Attorney General William Barr telling investigators that he said Trump’s claims about voter fraud were “bullshit.” In a separate video, Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump said that she accepted what Barr said.
The committee also shared testimony from Trump’s former campaign adviser Jason Miller and Jared Kushner, the former White House senior adviser who is married to Ivanka Trump.
What to expect moving forward: Here’s what Cheney said the panel’s subsequent hearings will focus on:
Upcoming witnesses: Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will testify before the committee alongside his deputy Richard Donoghue and Steven Engle, then the head of the Office of Legal Counsel.
The committee previewed that Justice Department officials would be front and center in its Wednesday review of Trump’s attempt to topple his own leadership and install a mid-level attorney who would forward his claims of election fraud.
In addition, former Fox News editor Christ Stirewalt said on NewsNation’s “Morning in America” that he will testify next week. Stirewalt was part of the Fox New team that made the decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden on election night. He was later ousted from the network following the 2020 election.
Last month, Stirewalt was hired by NewsNation, which is owned by The Hill’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group.
Check out The Hill’s coverage of last night’s hearing
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned his Chinese counterpart during their first face-to-face meeting on Friday that Beijing must “refrain from further destabilizing actions toward Taiwan.”
Austin met with Gen. Wei Fenghe, China’s minister of national defense, on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, according to a statement from the Pentagon.
What Austin said: Austin reiterated that the “U.S. remains committed to our longstanding one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three U.S.-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances,” the department said.
“The Secretary reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Strait, opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo, and called on the PRC to refrain from further destabilizing actions toward Taiwan,” it added.
Tensions over Taiwan: Tensions grown between the U.S. and China over Taiwan, and Washington’s fears have only increased amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
What else was said: In addition to Taiwan, Wei and Austin discussed “global and regional security issues,” including North Korea and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon said.
The Pentagon chief “discussed the need to responsibly manage competition and maintain open lines of communication,” the Pentagon said.
“The Secretary underscored the importance of the People’s Liberation Army engaging in substantive dialogue on improving crisis communications and reducing strategic risk,” it added.
Something to watch for: Austin is scheduled to speak at the Shangri-La Dialogue tonight at 8:30 p.m. E.T. His speech will focus on “Next Steps for the United States' Indo-Pacific Strategy.”
The Pentagon on Friday confirmed its first known case of monkeypox in the U.S. military.
An active-duty service member based in Germany recently tested positive for the virus, a spokesperson for the Defense Department confirmed to The Hill.
Risk remains ‘very low:’ Navy Capt. William Speaks, a spokesman for U.S. European Command, told NBC that public health officials have found that the risk to the overall population is “very low,” as the case is part of the West African strain, a generally mild version with limited human-to-human transmission.
He added that contact tracing is being done for clinic staff who saw the patient “as a precautionary measure.”
About monkeypox:
The CDC has stressed that the virus — spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact or through contaminated fabric like clothing or bed sheets — is not a high risk to the public.
Belonging to the family of viruses that includes smallpox, monkeypox lasts from two to four weeks, and an infected person can see painful rashes and lesions. The person is no longer contagious once the lesions heal.
ON TAP MONDAY
WHAT WE'RE READING
That’s it for today. Check out The Hill’s Defense and National Security pages for the latest coverage. See you Monday!
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/overnights/3519602-defense-national-security-the-road-ahead-for-jan-6-panel/