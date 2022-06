Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 21:45 Hits: 8

The attack, which left 34 Americans dead and 174 others injured, has been veiled in controversy since it happened.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/06/08/were-fed-it-survivors-of-uss-liberty-look-answers-55-years-later.html