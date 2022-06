Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 20:35 Hits: 2

2023 budget also seeks report on risks to anti-tank and anti-aircraft munition stockpiles after U.S. surge to Ukraine.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2022/06/after-deadly-aviation-crashes-congress-may-tighten-pentagon-focus-why/367923/