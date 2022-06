Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 19:51 Hits: 1

The Pew Research Center report revealed several benchmarks of public opinion on government efficacy, including the federal response to certain issues and views on politicians. One finding set the...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/2022/06/08/democrats-and-republicans-agree-government-does-too-little-on-certain-issues/