Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 23:00 Hits: 7

When the House Armed Services Committee begins its markup process of the annual defense authorization bill on June 8, look out for a provision asking the Pentagon to account for wasted money and lost productivity caused by poorly performing software.

Read more https://www.govexec.com/defense/2022/06/lawmakers-want-know-how-much-bad-software-costs-dod/367913/