Pentagon names Biden's US Strategic Command nominee

Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 21:56 Hits: 6

President Biden has nominated the head of Air Force Global Strike Command to be the next leader of U.S. Strategic Command (Stratcom), the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton would oversee the command tasked with missile defense, strike capabilities, nuclear operations, and running the Defense Department's Global Information Grid, among other major tasks.

Cotton’s nomination comes less than a year after his previous nomination to head of Air Force Global Strike Command, which he took over in August 2021.

Stratcom, based out of Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., is currently headed by Navy Adm. Charles “Chas” Richard, who has run the command since November 2019.

Should he take over Stratcom, Cotton will have to contend with a volatile global landscape that includes Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, China’s rapid development of its missiles and nuclear capabilities, increasingly frequent North Korean missile and weapons tests, and a bellicose Iran which has an enriched uranium stockpile that grows by the week.

Cotton has long dealt with deterrence and nuclear operations while in the military. Prior to becoming deputy, then head of AFGSC, he commanded the 20th Air Force in Wyoming, responsible for maintaining and operating the Air Force's intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), according to his service bio.

He also led the 341st Missile Wing, in charge of the Minuteman III ICBMs at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont.

In addition, Cotton has served as commander of the 45th Space Wing and as head of Air University.

The Pentagon also on Wednesday announced nominations for two major Air Force command roles.

Lt. Gen. James Hecker – the current commander and president of Air University - would earn his fourth star should he become the next head of U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa.

And Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, the current deputy commander at Air Force Special Operations Command, would stay in his current rank and become head of the command.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3516624-pentagon-names-bidens-us-strategic-command-nominee/