Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 19:29 Hits: 1

A sweeping Senate bill to grant benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxins during their military service could cost $278.5 billion over a decade.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/06/07/estimated-cost-of-toxic-exposure-bill-more-one-quarter-trillion-dollars-bipartisan-backing-holds.html