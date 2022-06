Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 22:11 Hits: 4

A House panel aims to protect the amphibious fleet from cuts and bolster the sealift fleet in its proposal for the fiscal 2023 defense authorization bill.

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/06/07/house-panel-sides-with-marine-corps-in-protecting-amphibious-fleet-size/