Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 19:50 Hits: 1

Multiple feral cats were shot with blowgun darts, and some were severely mutilated around Schofield Barracks in Hawaii.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/06/06/animal-group-accuses-hawaii-soldiers-of-shooting-cats-blowguns-brought-home-deployment.html