Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 17:10 Hits: 0

“Reducing America’s dependence on gas and oil is critical to U.S. national security,” DepSecDef Hicks said.

Read more https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2022/06/president-biden-invokes-defense-production-act-boost-clean-energy-manufacturing/367818/