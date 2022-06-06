Defense National Security — Jan. 6 panel eyes evidence of ‘premeditated activity’

Category: Defense Hits: 3
A member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol said the panel has found evidence of “concerted planning and premeditated activity.”
We’ll detail what investigators are sharing so far. Plus: New missile shipments from the United Kingdom to Ukraine are drawing Russia’s ire, and the Navy has identified the fighter pilot killed in an accident over the weekend.
This is Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. For The Hill, I’m
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
. Subscribe here.
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has found evidence of “concerted planning and premeditated activity,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Tuesday ahead of the panel’s first public hearing this week.
The congressional investigators have conducted more than 1,000 interviews and obtained upward of 125,000 documents during their investigation.
The Maryland Democrat, a member of the Jan. 6 panel, told Washington Post Live that the panel's hearing on Thursday will “tell the story of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of power.”
“So this is an extraordinary and unprecedented event in our history,” he added.
Going public: The Jan. 6 committee last week said Thursday’s hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., will “present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”
The prime-time hearing marks the first time the investigation, which has largely been conducted behind the scenes, will be presented to the public. The panel has not yet released a witness list for the evening.
Other instances: The idea of former President Trump and his allies potentially engaging in a “conspiracy” has come up in legal proceedings related to Jan. 6.
In March, U.S. District Judge David Carter wrote in a decision that Trump and his legal adviser John Eastman “more likely than not” committed multiple federal crimes when carrying out efforts to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s 2020 election win.
In the 44-page decision, Carter mentioned a “conspiracy,” pointing to a memo Eastman wrote that recommended then-Vice President Mike Pence reject electors on Jan. 6.
Also from The Hill:
The United Kingdom has announced that it will send long-range missiles to Ukraine, joining the U.S. in bolstering the country’s defensive systems despite threats from Russia that it would target those types of weapons.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace issued a press release announcing the shipment of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), which can strike targets with high precision up to 50 miles away.
New strikes in Ukraine: Russia hit the surrounding area of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, with missile strikes on Sunday, targeting tanks and armored vehicles that were supplied by the security alliance NATO.
UK not backing down: The U.K. shrugged off the threat. In the press release, the defense ministry noted they would also train Ukrainians on how to use the rocket systems.
Wallace said with Russian forces continuing to shell cities in Ukraine, MLRS would give them the ability to launch counterattacks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Moscow would “draw conclusions” if the U.S. supplies long-range missiles to Ukraine, adding that he would set his eyes on new targets that have not been attacked.
“If it now comes to rockets and they are supplied, we will draw conclusions from that and employ our weapons that we have in sufficient quantities to strike those facilities that we are not attacking so far,” Putin stated on the Rossiya-1 TV channel, according to Russian state news agency Tass.
“In my view, all this fuss over additional deliveries of armaments generally pursues the sole objective of stretching out the armed conflict as long as possible,” Putin added.
The Navy has identified the fighter pilot who died after his jet crashed near Trona, Calif., late last week.
In a statement, the service identified the pilot as Lt. Richard Bullock, who was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.
Bullock was flying a routine training mission when the aircraft went down in a remote, unpopulated area.
ON TAP TOMORROW
HOUSE
SENATE
WHAT WE'RE READING
That’s it for today. Check out The Hill’s Defense and National Security pages for the latest coverage. See you tomorrow!
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/overnights/3513838-defense-national-security-jan-6-panel-eyes-evidence-of-premeditated-activity/