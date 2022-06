Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 15:06 Hits: 5

South Korea’s decision to boost its missile intercepting capability came about a week after its northern neighbor fired three ballistic missiles, including a possible intercontinental ballistic...

Read more https://www.defensenews.com/global/asia-pacific/2022/06/06/south-korea-to-buy-more-patriot-missiles-upgrade-launchers/